Tucker Carlson has 2-book deal with Threshold Editions

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson’s star isn’t only rising on television.

The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher told The Associated Press on Tuesday. No details were immediately available about the books by Carlson, who has become one of Fox’s biggest names with the departures of Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly. Numerous publishers had expressed interest in him and his literary agency, Javelin, says the deal is worth eight figures.

Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, has also released books by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Dick Cheney among others.

Carlson is host of Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and the author of “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News,” which came out in 2003.

