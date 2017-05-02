MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Halle Berry has signed on for VH1’s show honoring moms ahead of Mother’s Day.

The cable channel says the Oscar-winning actress will honor a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center, at “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms.” VH1 says the second annual edition of the show will include stars paying tribute to their mothers.

Other scheduled guests include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell and DJ Khaled.

“Blackish” star Anthony Anderson will host alongside actress and former MTV VJ La La Anthony.

The show premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on VH1.

