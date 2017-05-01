MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Best-selling oral history author Jean Stein dies in New York

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Stein, an author who wrote best-selling oral histories, has died in New York City. She was 83.

Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stein was a former editor at the Paris Review. In 1970, she and editor George Plimpton produced the oral history “American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy.” Plimpton also edited Stein’s “Edie: American Girl,” an oral history of 1960s and Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick.

Last year, Random House published her book, “West of Eden: An American Place,” about Los Angeles and the American dream.

In a statement, the publisher said they were “greatly saddened to hear the news” of Stein’s death.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company