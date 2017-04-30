John Legend named 1st recipient of new social justice award

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — John Legend is expected on a Massachusetts college campus this week to receive a social justice award.

The singer-songwriter becomes the first recipient of the Salem Advocate for Social Justice award when he accepts the honor Tuesday at Salem State University.

Legend is to perform and also discuss his work on criminal justice, education and other issues.

The Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice bestows the award to recognize those who champion social justice issues and advocate for people who are underrepresented.

This is the first year the award will be given.

Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the song “Glory” that was featured in the 2014 film “Selma” and that won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.

