Police seeking intruders seen in 'Pawn Stars' figure's house

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a break-in that apparently involved three intruders at a Las Vegas home belonging to “Pawn Stars” reality TV show personality Corey Harrison.

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Melzer said Tuesday that no one was injured and it wasn’t clear if anything was taken after a resident confronted three males early on Feb. 16 in the home.

Police say the intruders, in their teens or early 20s, fled before officers arrived.

Publicist Laura Herlovich says Harrison owns the house and family members live there.

Through Herlovich, Harrison says he hopes the culprits are caught.

Corey Harrison is the youngest Harrison family member on the TV show, including his father, Rick Harrison, and grandfather, Richard Benjamin Harrison.

