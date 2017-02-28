Benedict Cumberbatch to star in short Showtime series

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Benedict Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series “Melrose” that begins production this summer.

The series is based on Edward St. Aubyn’s series of books, and each episode will track one of five separate novels. Settings include the South of France in the 1960s, New York in the 1980s and Britain at the turn of the century.

Cumberbatch’s character struggles to overcome damage inflicted by an abusive father.

The series is a co-production with Sky Atlantic. No air date has been given.

