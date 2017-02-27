UK's problem-plagued inquiry into child sex abuse begins

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s problem-plagued inquiry into child sex abuse has finally gotten under way, years after it was organized amid revelations that entertainers, clergy and senior politicians were involved in abuse.

The far-reaching probe began hearing evidence Monday after being beset by criticism and delays. It will scrutinize 13 institutions for child protection failings.

The committee, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay, began its work by hearing evidence about a taxpayer-funded migration program that oversaw the resettlement of an estimated 100,000 British children in countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe from the 1930s to the 1970s.

The program was meant to address labor shortages, but many children suffered abuse.

The inquiry came after the 2011 death of entertainer Jimmy Savile, who was found to have abused dozens.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company