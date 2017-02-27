Gaffe again: Oscars' 'In Memoriam' includes living producer

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Francois Mori

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The best picture mix-up apparently wasn’t the only gaffe at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

An Australian film producer says she’s “alive and well” despite her photo’s inclusion in the “In Memoriam” tribute at the Oscars.

Jan Chapman’s photo was shown during the montage next to the name of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in 2015.

Chapman tells Variety that prior to the awards, she urged Patterson’s agency to “check any photograph which might be used.” Chapman says she was told that “the Academy had it covered.” She adds that it’s “very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

Chapman and Patterson were both nominated for Oscars for their work on 1993’s “The Piano.”

The Academy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company