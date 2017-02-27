Emma Stone wins best-actress Oscar for 'La La Land'

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emma Stone sang and danced her way to a best-actress Oscar for “La La Land,” elevating the once struggling actress with roots in community theater to the heights of Hollywood.

Stone’s victory on Sunday night was the sixth Oscar earned by the musical set against a Los Angeles backdrop. It had a leading 14 nominations.

She portrayed an aspiring actress forced to endure the indignities of failed auditions and working in a studio cafe before getting a nudge from a struggling jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling.

Stone experienced similar things in her own career that began in her hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. She dropped out of high school and gave her parents a PowerPoint presentation to convince them to let her move to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Once there, she endured starts and stops before breaking through in 2010 with the teen comedy “Easy A.”

“I realize a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity,” Stone told the audience.

It is the 28-year-old actress’ first Oscar. She was nominated in the supporting category three years ago for “Birdman.”

“I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do,” Stone said. “This guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey.”

Stone found herself coming back onstage moments later when Warren Beatty announced “La La Land” won best picture. Except it was a mistake that lasted for about 2 minutes until “Moonlight” was announced as the real winner.

“Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?” Stone marveled backstage. “I was still on such a buzzy train backstage that I was on another planet already. It’s an incredible outcome, but a very strange happening for Oscar history.”

Stone said she was holding her winning envelope backstage when the best picture flub occurred.

But she didn’t mind that her movie lost out on the night’s biggest prize.

“I (expletive) love ‘Moonlight,'” she said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company