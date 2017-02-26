Reaction to the death of actor Bill Paxton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of film and TV actor Bill Paxton, of “Titanic,” ”Aliens,” ”The Terminator,” ”Apollo 13″ and the HBO series “Big Love” fame:

“Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.” – Tom Hanks, on Twitter.

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Twitter.

“Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my (love) & support 2 u.” – Jamie Lee Curtis, on Twitter

“Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch “One False Move” or “A Simple Plan” to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.” -Rob Lowe, in multiple Twitter posts.

“Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process – a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.” – Chlo

