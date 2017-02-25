MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Academy revokes '13 Hours' sound mixer's Oscar nomination

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One day before the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has voted to rescind the sound mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell for his work on “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.” The decision, announced Saturday, was due to Russell’s violation of Academy campaign regulations.

The statement says Russell violated strict rules applied to telephone lobbying.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement that they take “very seriously the Oscars voting process.”

“13 Hours” is still eligible for the award, but only for mixers Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth. At the Oscars on Sunday, the “13 Hours” crew is competing against the sound mixing team from “Arrival,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”La La Land” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

