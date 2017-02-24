Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The six directors whose films are nominated for best foreign language film at the Oscars decried the “climate of fascism’ in the U.S. and other countries, in a joint statement two days before the Academy Awards.

The statement, released Friday, was signed by Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, Denmark’s Martin Zandvliet, Sweden’s Hannes Holm, Germany’s Maren Ade and the two directors of Australia’s “Tanna”: Martin Butler and Bentley Dean. The directors blamed “leading politicians” for generating fear by “dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities.”

Farhadi, a previous Oscar winner, has said he would boycott Sunday’s ceremony following President Donald Trump’s travel ban of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

The filmmakers said Friday that whoever wins the award, it will be dedicated to people working to “foster unity and understanding.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company