Date set for memorial dedication for fatal nightclub fire

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A dedication ceremony for a memorial to honor the 100 people killed during a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island has been scheduled.

WPRI-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2lfx6LE) Thursday that the dedication ceremony is slated for May 21.

The site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick is being turned into a permanent memorial to honor those who died and to rescuers and others who responded to the fire.

Pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White started the blaze, setting fire to flammable foam that lined the inside of the club.

The memorial park will feature a courtyard, gardens and a walkway, as well as a stone with each victim’s name, shaped like speaker boxes. The stones are in homage to the music.

