Nick Cannon welcomes baby boy Golden 'Sagon' Cannon

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
Nick Cannon has welcomed a new baby boy.

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted a picture of himself Wednesday on Instagram holding son Golden “Sagon” Cannon. He writes in the caption, “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose!” He adds: “Welcome to Earth Son!”

The 36-year-old Cannon announced in November that he was expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, a former beauty queen.

The baby is Cannon’s third child. He also has 5-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

