Matt Reeves steps in to direct 'The Batman'

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves has stepped in to direct “The Batman” for Warner Bros. just a few weeks after star Ben Affleck left the post. Warner Bros. said Thursday that Reeves would also produce the stand-alone film.

Reeves, also known for directing “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” said he’s loved the Batman story since he was a child and is honored and excited to “bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Affleck, who is also writing the screenplay, dropped out of directing the project in late January citing the focus required to play the superhero. He’ll appear next as Batman in “Justice League” which comes out in November.

There is no release date set for “The Batman.”

