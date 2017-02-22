Man held after gun shot in Vegas fight between rapper, group

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Florida man has been jailed on felony and misdemeanor charges after he fired a shot during a fight between the hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip convention center, police said Wednesday.

The gunshot was fired in the air and no one was reported to have been injured during the fracas Tuesday afternoon outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas police Officer Danny Cordero said.

Kingston and the three members of Migos, who perform under the names Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, were not identified as suspects in the case.

Mioses Johnson, 28, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was being held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on charges of felony assault with a weapon and carrying a firearm without a permit, and a misdemeanor count of discharging a gun where persons may be endangered.

Jail records didn’t indicate if Johnson had an attorney.

Johnson was initially detained by event security guards, and a .380-caliber handgun was seized from him before his arrest, the police spokesman said.

Cordero identified Johnson as part of a group accompanying Kingston at the venue hosting an expo called Agenda at the same time as the larger MAGIC Las Vegas fashion convention at other event centers around town.

The physical confrontation near an outdoor Sands expo center loading dock followed an argument inside stemming from a previous dispute between the two groups, Cordero said.

A spokeswoman for the expo center and adjacent Venetian and Palazzo resorts referred questions about the incident to police.

Efforts to identify and contact representatives of Kingston and Migos weren’t immediately successful.

Kingston, who also uses the name Kisean Anderson, was born in Miami and emerged as a musician in Jamaica.

Migos are related members of one family from the Atlanta area. Their debut album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in 2015.

