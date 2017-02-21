MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge orders R&amp;B singer Chris Brown to stay away from ex

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her.

The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and not attempt to contact her.

The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

Tran wrote in court documents that Brown has repeatedly threatened her since December in text messages and through friends.

An email message sent to Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

The order, which was granted Friday, was first reported Tuesday by celebrity website TMZ.

