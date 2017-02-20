MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book 'Dangerous'

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher has cancelled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday that “after careful consideration” they had pulled the book, which had been high on Amazon.com’s best-seller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.

The announcement came hours after the Breitbart editor and right-wing provocateur was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

“Dangerous” was originally scheduled to come out in March. But Yiannopoulos had pushed back the release to June so he could write about the uprisings during his recent campus tour.

More than 100 Simon & Schuster authors had objected to his book deal. Author Roxane Gay withdrew a planned book with the publisher.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company