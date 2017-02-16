MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Egan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Marlon James are among more than 150 artists and writers scheduled to appear at this year’s PEN World Voices Festival, which has a theme of “Gender & Power.”

Trevor Noah and Laurie Anderson also will be guest speakers during the weeklong event, to be held in New York City from May 1-7. Others announced Thursday include Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel and the prize-winning memoir writer Vivian Gornick.

The PEN festival was co-founded by Salman Rushdie and was first held in 2005. Past attendees have included Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, E.L. Doctorow, Margaret Atwood and Zadie Smith.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company