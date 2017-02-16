MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Roots to perform NBA-themed musical at All-Star Game

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring former “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The NBA announced on Thursday that the musical titled “The Evolution of Greatness” is a “historical, musical and visual journey from the 1950s to the present.” The performance will be held prior to the introduction of the East and West teams in New Orleans.

DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform at events the night before the game, and Grammy-winning artist John Legend has previously been announced as the half-time entertainer.

The NBA All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company