MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Morocco authorities find Baroque altarpiece taken from Italy

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ROME (AP) — Moroccan authorities have located an important Baroque altarpiece stolen from an Italian church in 2014.

Modena prosecutor Lucia Musti said Thursday that Italian authorities were informed via Interpol that the “Madonna with Saints John the Evangelist and Gregory the Miracle Worker” had been located by Moroccan authorities.

The 1639 painting, by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino, had been stolen from the St. Vincent church of Modena between Aug. 10-13, 2014. Its large dimensions – nearly three meters by two meters (three yards by two yards) – had led to speculation it was a professional job.

In a statement, Italy’s carabinieri police art squad said contacts were already underway with Moroccan authorities to bring the artwork home.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company