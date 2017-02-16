Model Karlie Kloss sorry for a culturally insensitive spread

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NEW YORK (AP) — Model Karlie Kloss is apologizing for appearing in a fashion spread in Vogue’s diversity issue styled as a geisha.

Kloss has Danish and German root. She was photographed by Mikael Jansson in a black wig, wearing a kimono in one shot and posed beside a sumo wrestler in another. Vogue writes that the spread is “paying homage to geisha culture.”

Kloss took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize for “participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive.”

Vogue did not respond to requests for comment. The magazine is published by Conde Nast,

This isn’t the first time Kloss has had to apologize for cultural appropriation. In 2012 she was “deeply sorry” after wearing a Native American feather headdress and suede vest at a Victoria Secret fashion show.

