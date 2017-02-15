Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran to play iHeartRadio Music Awards

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Additional performers announced Wednesday include Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean. Bruno Mars has also been previously announced as a performer.

Drake leads all nominees with 12 nominations, including male artist of the year, at the fourth annual awards show. The show will air live on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 5.

Online: http://news.iheart.com/features/iheartradio-music-awards-15/

