Fort Lee Film Commission honors black trailblazer

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — The Fort Lee Film Commission in New Jersey celebrated Black History Month by honoring a pioneering African-American filmmaker with ties to the area.

The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2l7a4Yd) that film and history enthusiasts gathered at the Fort Lee Museum to highlight the works of director Oscar Micheaux on Tuesday night. The film commission has honored the director annually since the group’s inception in 2002.

The group discussed Micheaux’s opposition of hate groups and his positive portrayals of African-Americans throughout the event.

Micheaux produced and directed five films in Fort Lee between 1920 and 1948. He is also credited with making the first African-American-produced sound film with an entirely black cast.

Fort Lee Film Commission Executive Director Tom Meyers says the group would like to expand the event to discuss more black filmmakers with an entire exhibit.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company