Britney Spears' niece visits school after ATV crash

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 8-year-old niece of pop star Britney Spears, who was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident, still isn’t well enough to return to school but was able to take Valentine’s Day treats to her class in Louisiana Tuesday.

Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge is the daughter of Spears’ sister, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to a post on Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram account, the girl was happy to see her friends again. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote that her daughter still isn’t ready to go back to school but doctors cleared her for the Valentine’s Day visit.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Maddie was submerged in a pond inside the all-terrain vehicle Feb. 5 and nearby family members couldn’t free her. An ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

She was released from the hospital last Friday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company