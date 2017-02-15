Bill Maher guest cancels, citing Yiannopoulos booking

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A journalist is refusing to appear on Bill Maher’s show because of his objections to another guest, conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

Jeremy Scahill posted a statement Wednesday on Twitter explaining why he won’t be on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” this week.

Scahill said Yiannopoulos has ample venues to spew what he called his “hateful diatribes” and said there’s no value in debating him.

HBO confirmed that Scahill, co-founding editor of The Intercept news website, won’t be appearing on the show Friday as planned.

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart News, considered by many a platform for the so-called “alt-right” movement, an offshoot of conservatism that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism.

In an email to The Associated Press, Yiannopoulos said that “public shaming and grandstanding” won’t work anymore.

