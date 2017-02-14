TCM Classic Film Fest celebrates Poitier, Fisher, Reynolds

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Turner Classic Movies is recognizing Sidney Poitier, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at its eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival .

The Los Angeles event opens April 6 with a 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night.”

Festival organizers say Poitier, the star of the film, will appear at the screening along with producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, actress Lee Grant and composer Quincy Jones.

The festival will celebrate Reynolds with a screening of “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Fisher with a look at “Postcards From the Edge.”

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, and Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, will host discussions after the screenings.

Other films showing during the four-day festival include “The Graduate,” ”Saturday Night Fever” and Mel Brooks’ “High Anxiety.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company