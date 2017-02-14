New York Times: Reporter's Melania Trump dig 'inappropriate'

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says a reporter’s comment about an unfounded rumor about first lady Melania Trump in a private conversation with an actress at a party was “completely inappropriate.”

The comment came to light after actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted Monday that a Times journalist told her “Melania is a hooker.”

Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said in a statement Monday that the unnamed reporter does not cover Washington or politics. She said, “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred.” Murphy said editors have spoken with the reporter.

Mrs. Trump said Monday : “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company