NBC acquires stake in Euronews, shuffles news executives

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News is buying a minority stake in the overseas television news outlet Euronews, appointing NBC News President Deborah Turness to run it, and having “Today” show chief executive Noah Oppenheim replace her as NBC News president.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack on Tuesday announced the deal with Euronews, which employs some 500 journalists and airs in 164 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NBC is paying $30 million, and the new venture will be known as Euronews NBC.

American viewers will be able to see Euronews journalists adding their expertise to NBC News, MSNBC and digital coverage of international stories, the network said.

“We believe we’ve found a unique international partner at a pivotal time in global news,” Lack said in a memo to his staff.

Turness will be president of the newly formed NBC News International, responsible for pulling together the two news organization, and will eventually relocate to her native England.

Oppenheim will add supervision of other newscasts like “Meet the Press” and “Nightly News” to his portfolio. He has been the chief executive in charge of “Today” for two years, with the morning show pulling closer to “Good Morning America” in viewership and leading among youthful viewers that advertisers seek.

“He has honed the broadcast, and audiences have rewarded us for it,” Lack said.

