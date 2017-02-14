MTV's European music awards headed to London in November

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — MTV’s Europe Music Awards are headed to London.

The music broadcaster announced Tuesday that the 2017 edition of the EMAs will be held on Nov. 12 at the city’s Wembley Arena.

David Lynn, chief executive of MTV parent Viacom, says London is “arguably the world’s musical epicenter” and the buzz of the awards will be “amplified tenfold” in the British capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London is “the entertainment capital of the world” – a status he wants it to retain when Britain leaves the European Union.

The EMAs take place in a different European city each year and were last held in London in 1996. Last year’s ceremony was in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Winners of the awards are selected by fans across the continent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company