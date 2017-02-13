MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Yiannopoulos postpones book to include campus protests

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Life is happening fast for Milo Yiannopoulos, who has postponed his book from March to June so he can include the “craziness and rioting” that resulted from his planned appearances at a handful of West Coast campuses earlier this year.

The Breitbart editor known for inflammatory remarks about women and Muslims announced on his Facebook page Monday that he had asked his publisher for more time to complete “Dangerous,” which now has a June 13 release date. The publisher, Threshold Editions, confirmed that the Facebook posting was by Yiannopoulos.

“Dangerous” has been high on the Amazon.com best-seller list and the object of much anger in the publishing community and beyond. Violent protests led to the cancellation of Yiannopoulos’ talk, scheduled for Feb. 1, at the University of California, Berkeley.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company