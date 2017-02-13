MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pagan's latest is love story told from different viewpoints

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

“Forever is the Worst Long Time” (Lake Union Publishing), by Camille Pagan

“Forever is the Worst Long Time” is a love story told from several very different points of view. Camille Pagan unpacks a complicated relationship among a struggling novelist named James; his best friend, Rob; and their shared adoration for Rob’s fiancee, Louisa (Lou). James keeps his feelings hidden for an entire decade, until one fateful night when Rob betrays Lou.

James can’t remember a time when Rob wasn’t a major part of his life. Their friendship was strong, until Lou came along. James fell in love immediately and was heartbroken when Rob announced his engagement to Lou. James knew Rob and Lou were wrong for each other, but he kept his emotions at bay. When Lou asked to meet with James years later and secrets of Rob’s infidelity were revealed, James did his best to comfort his best friend’s wife. Waking up next to her in bed the next morning was not a part of his plan.

When Lou confirms that she’s pregnant with James’ child, Rob cuts the couple out of his life. James is forced to learn how to live life without his best friend. On top of that, Lou chooses to wrestle with postpartum depression alone. She leaves her daughter Emerson to be raised by her father.

James pours all of the love he has into Emerson. He’s shocked when Lou returns to participate in her daughter’s life. But Lou has one condition: their relationship will be strictly platonic. James agrees to Lou’s terms, especially since he was just diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

“Forever is the Worst Long Time” is a gut-wrenching look into a non-traditional relationship. When life pitches a curveball, sometimes you have to introduce unconventional methods into the family dynamic. In the end, James and Lou choose to respond and make decisions based on love. Because you never know what you may lose in the future.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company