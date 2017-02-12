Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film – “La La Land”

British Film – “I, Daniel Blake”

Director – Damien Chazelle

Actor – Casey Affleck

Actress – Emma Stone

Supporting Actor – Dev Patel

Supporting Actress – Viola Davis

Rising Star – Tom Holland

British Debut – “Under the Shadow”

Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Adapted Screenplay – Luke Davies, “Lion”

Film Not in the English Language – “Son of Saul”

Music – Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Cinematography – Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Editing – John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Production Design – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Costume Design – Madeleine Fontaine, “Jackie”

Sound – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, “Arrival”

Visual Effects – “The Jungle Book”

Makeup and Hair – J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Animated Feature – “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Short Film – “Home”

Short Animation – “A Love Story”

Documentary – “The 13th”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema – Curzon

Academy Fellowship – Mel Brooks

Comments

comments