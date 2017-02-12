Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film – “La La Land”

British Film – “I, Daniel Blake”

Director – Damien Chazelle

Actor – Casey Affleck

Actress – Emma Stone

Supporting Actor – Dev Patel

Supporting Actress – Viola Davis

Rising Star – Tom Holland

British Debut – “Under the Shadow”

Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Adapted Screenplay – Luke Davies, “Lion”

Film Not in the English Language – “Son of Saul”

Music – Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Cinematography – Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Editing – John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Production Design – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Costume Design – Madeleine Fontaine, “Jackie”

Sound – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, “Arrival”

Visual Effects – “The Jungle Book”

Makeup and Hair – J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Animated Feature – “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Short Film – “Home”

Short Animation – “A Love Story”

Documentary – “The 13th”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema – Curzon

Academy Fellowship – Mel Brooks

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company