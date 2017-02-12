Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film – “La La Land”
British Film – “I, Daniel Blake”
Director – Damien Chazelle
Actor – Casey Affleck
Actress – Emma Stone
Supporting Actor – Dev Patel
Supporting Actress – Viola Davis
Rising Star – Tom Holland
British Debut – “Under the Shadow”
Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Adapted Screenplay – Luke Davies, “Lion”
Film Not in the English Language – “Son of Saul”
Music – Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”
Cinematography – Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”
Editing – John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Production Design – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Costume Design – Madeleine Fontaine, “Jackie”
Sound – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, “Arrival”
Visual Effects – “The Jungle Book”
Makeup and Hair – J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Animated Feature – “Kubo and the Two Strings”
Short Film – “Home”
Short Animation – “A Love Story”
Documentary – “The 13th”
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema – Curzon
Academy Fellowship – Mel Brooks