'Hidden Figures,' Henson among top NAACP Image Award winners

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hidden Figures” and Taraji P. Henson are big winners at the NAACP Image Awards.

Henson was honored as best actress for “Hidden Figures,” which was named best movie at Saturday’s ceremony.

The “Empire” star also won the award for best actress in a TV drama series.

Other winners include Denzel Washington, best actor for the film “Fences,” and Sterling K. Brown, best TV drama series actor for “This Is Us.”

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the Image Awards, took home a trophy for his role in “black-ish.” The show won top TV comedy honors and star Tracee Ellis Ross was named top comedy actress.

“Queen Sugar” won the trophy for best TV drama series.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company