13 hospitalized after bus crash of US band Dillinger Escape

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A police spokeswoman in Poland says 13 people have been injured after a truck rammed into the bus carrying American band The Dillinger Escape Plan to a concert in Krakow.

Aneta Wlazlowska from the police in Radomsko said Sunday that band members were not seriously hurt but were taken for tests at the local hospital. A pregnant woman traveling with the band was not hurt.

The spokeswoman told TVN24 that the most injured person was the driver of the truck that hit the band’s bus, which was parked partly on the road and partly on its hard shoulder.

Sunday’s concert in Krakow of the band from Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been cancelled, TVN24 said. The next stop on the band’s tour is in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company