MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tucci's “Final Portrait” depicts Giacometti's struggles

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — A film about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti shows the famous sculptor and painter driven by self-doubts and anger toward the end of his life, but also depicts his sense of humor and his obsession with women.

“Final Portrait” by American director and actor Stanley Tucci was well received Saturday as it played at the Berlin International Film Festival. It is not among the 18 films vying for the festival’s top Golden Bear award.

Set in Paris in 1964, the movie follows the artist at work in his studio, but also shows his relationships, including with his wife and a favorite prostitute.

Giacometti, played by Geoffrey Rush, asks art critic James Lord, played by Armie Hammer, to pose for a portrait, and Lord gets to see the artist’s eccentric behavior.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company