Sting, Timberlake, Legend and Miranda to perform at Oscars

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

This year’s Oscar telecast will have some big Grammy Award winners: Sting, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda are all slated to perform the tunes nominated for Best Original Song.

Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie “Trolls” and Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.

Legend will perform both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from “La La Land” and Miranda will team up with Auli’i Cravalho to perform the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

The Oscars air Feb. 26 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

