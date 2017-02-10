Museum ends Shia LaBeouf project, citing safety concerns

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Museum of the Moving Image has closed a performance art project involving Shia LaBeouf, citing “serious public safety hazards.”

The project had the actor and others chanting “He will not divide us” in front of a live camera since Donald Trump’s first day as president three weeks ago. He and two collaborators had said they intended to do it around the clock for four years.

The museum said Friday that the installation outside the museum had become “a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent.” It added that it was proud it had launched the “engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation.”

LaBeouf was arrested last month after an altercation.

The project’s website said the museum had “abandoned the project.” It added: “The artists, however, have not.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company