Rapper DMX inspires homeless group in surprise visit

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper DMX gave a group of Philadelphia men advice during a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2lmLQfr ) the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, stopped by to speak to members of the nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia Wednesday night. RWA provides men with housing and full-time jobs to help combat homelessness and addiction.

DMX reached out to Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Wednesday morning to arrange the visit. He’s currently in town for Meek Mill’s Friday concert at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Yonkers native, who has battled drug addiction at various points in his life, reminded the men to keep faith in God and remain tenacious. DMX capped the meeting by playing pool and eating dinner with members of the organization.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company