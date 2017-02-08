TV entertainer cleared in second UK sex abuse trial

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

LONDON (AP) — Television entertainer Rolf Harris, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual abuse against young girls, has been cleared in Britain in another case.

The 86-year-old artist-musician was convicted in 2014 of 12 sex offences against four victims. He was found not guilty Wednesday of three of seven assaults said to have taken place over four decades. The judge discharged the other counts.

Harris’ defense team had argued that his first trial “made him vulnerable to people making accusations against him.”

For decades, Harris cultivated the image of a kindly uncle on TV shows in Britain and Australia. He performed for Queen Elizabeth II and painted her 80th birthday portrait before the sex abuse cases.

He is still serving a five-year, nine-month sentence in the original case.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company