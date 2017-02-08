'Soul Mate' leads Hong Kong Film Awards nominees with 12

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Billy Dai

HONG KONG (AP) — Romance drama “Soul Mate” has charmed the Hong Kong Film Awards.

The coming-of-age tale of two girls falling for the same boy received 12 nominations, with Zhou Dongyu and Ma Sichun both getting nods in the best actress category. Their dual nominations are not unprecedented – the co-stars both won the category at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards last year.

The film, its screenplay and director Derek Tsang also received nominations, which were announced Tuesday by two of last year’s winners, “Port of Call” co-stars Aaron Kwok and Elaine Jin.

Trailing closely with 10 nominations is the cop thriller “Cold War II,” nominated as best film, screenplay, cinematography and best actor, Tony Leung Ka Fai.

In the best film category, both films will compete alongside the comedy “Mermaid,” the baseball film “Weeds on Fire” and crime thriller “Trivisa.”

The best directory category is a battle between veterans and new talent. Three-time winner Johnnie To is nominated for crime drama “Three” while 2002’s best actor and director winner Stephen Chow is nominated for “Mermaid.” Director Derek Tsang from “Soul Mate,” Wong Chun from “Mad World” and Frank Hui, Jevons Au and Vicky Wong from “Trivisa” are all just beginning to make their mark in film direction.

In the best actress category, Zhou and Ma face competition from Tang Wei for “Book of Love,” Kara Wai in “Happiness” and Nina Paw from “Show Me Your Love.”

Leung is joined in the best actor category by Francis Ng in “Shed Skin Papa,” Shawn Yue in “Mad World” and “Trivisa” co-stars Richie Jen and Lam Ka Tung.

Kwok expressed pride in Leung’s performance, even though he wasn’t nominated for his own role in “Cold War II.”

“I never doubt myself, but I think the jury members have their point of views, their preferences and angles,” he said at the news conference. “It’s not a problem that I’m not nominated. I’m still very confident in myself.”

The Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony is on April 9.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company