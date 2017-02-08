ESPN reporters writing book on NFL power struggles

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of prize-winning investigative reporters from ESPN is working on a book about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, team owners and the “momentous power struggles” that shape the league.

Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had acquired “Powerball” by Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham. A publication date has not been set.

According to Crown, “Powerball” will detail the rivalries among owners and their relationship with Goodell, who was booed loudly at the Super Bowl last weekend. Goodell had suspended quarterback Tom Brady of the champion New England Patriots for four games at the start of the season for his role in the so-called “Deflategate” scandal, with the league alleging that Brady used underinflated footballs during a playoff game in 2015.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company