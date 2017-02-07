Violinist Asmussen, 1 of Denmark's best known jazzmen, dies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen who played with legends Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans, has died. He was 100.

Asmussen’s son Claus confirmed the death to The Associated Press Tuesday. His father was one of Denmark’s best-known jazz musicians abroad and considered a swinging great at home.

Known as the Fiddling Viking, Asmussen’s gigs included performances with guitarist Django Reinhardt and violist Stephane Grappelli.

He also was member of a popular swing trio with Danish guitarist Ulrik Neumann and Swedish singer Alice Babs, best known for their cheerful and swinging scat.

Born Feb. 28, 1916, Asmussen is survived by his second wife and three children from his first marriage.

