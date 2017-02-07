Rushdie novel takes on age of Obama, and Trump

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s next novel will be a take on the age of Obama, with an added dash of Trump.

The author best known for “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses” is working on a narrative set against “the panorama” of American life since Barack Obama’s arrival at the White House in 2009. The novel is called “The Golden House” and is scheduled for September. According to Random House, which announced the book Tuesday, Rushdie will reflect on everything from the Tea Party and identity politics to the rise of a certain “media-savvy villain” with unusually colored hair (Donald Trump).

Rushdie’s previous novels also include “The Moor’s Last Sigh,” ”Fury” and “Shalimar the Clown.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company