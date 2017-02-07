Lady Gaga's Super Bowl appearance spurs huge digital sales

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl was a triumph for fans of the New England Patriots but it also became very lucrative for Lady Gaga.

The superstar singer who performed at the halftime show sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Sunday, a 1,000 percent increase over the day before, according to Nielsen Music.

Sales of Lady Gaga’s songs “Born This Way,” ”Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” all spiked. Her albums sold more than 23,000 downloads and she had over 125,000 song downloads.

Her best-selling song on Sunday was “Million Reasons,” with 45,000 downloads – up nearly 900 percent compared with the previous day’ roughly 5,000.

Late Sunday, Lady Gaga announced plans for a 48-date world tour kicking off this summer.

