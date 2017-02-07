Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Grammy Museum is planning a location in New Jersey.

Officials on Tuesday announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark.

The Los Angeles-based museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast. Beyond the main museum in Los Angeles, there are locations in Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee

The Newark museum will include a section devoted to iconic New Jersey artists, along with an area that will simulate performing live onstage.

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils play at the arena, but the exhibition will have its own entrance. It is expected to open in the fall.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company