Tate show traces Hockney's journey from England to the US

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON (AP) — It’s not often an artist finds himself occupying 12 rooms of London’s leading museum of British art and the front page of populist tabloid The Sun. But David Hockney is unique.

For curators of a major retrospective opening this week at Tate Britain, the 79-year-old is an innovator whose 60-year career has taken in drawing, painting, printmaking, photography and digital drawing on smartphones and tablets. His depictions of sun-dappled Los Angeles swimming pools and the wooded English hills are among the best-known images in contemporary art.

For The Sun, he’s a great British icon. The newspaper invited Hockney to redesign its red masthead one day last week, boasting that this meant a “free Hockney for every reader.”

Hockney created cartoon-style sunrays and shadow, using a drawing app on his iPad.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company