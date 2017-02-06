Oscar nominees feted at annual film academy luncheon

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali have a lunch date with the film academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is holding its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, welcoming more than 165 of the year’s Oscar nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The private, untelevised event is traditionally a warm and friendly affair, with nothing on the agenda other than celebratory mingling and posing for a group photo.

Show producers are expected to toast the nominees and offer tips for lively acceptance speeches.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 26 at Hollywood & Highland’s Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company