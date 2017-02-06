Fox draws audience of 111.3 million for Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox drew an audience of 111.3 million viewers for the first Super Bowl to go to overtime, falling just shy of the audience for football’s ultimate game over the last three years.

The Nielsen company said that the top Super Bowl audience – and the biggest for any American TV show – was the 114.4 million who saw the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

That 2015 game also had a last-minute ending, but couldn’t match this year, when the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. The late rally may actually have handicapped Fox: The Falcons led 28-3 at one point and the game was looking like a rout.

Last year’s Denver-Carolina game reached an audience of 111.9 million.

