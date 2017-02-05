Arevalo's “The Fury of a Patient Man” wins Goya best picture

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
MADRID (AP) — Actor-turned-director Raul Arevalo’s first film, “The Fury of a Patient Man,” has won best picture at the 31st Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards.

Arevalo, 37, was also honored Saturday night for best directorial debut and best original screenplay, which he co-wrote with David Pulido.

While “Fury” took the biggest prize, Juan Antonio Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” swept up nine awards, including best director for Bayona. The film, which stars Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver, tells the story of a troubled boy whose nightmares become very real.

Emma Suarez claimed two Goyas, for best actress in Pedro Almodovar’s “Julieta” and for best supporting actress in “La Proxima Piel.”

Roberto Alamo won best actor for “May God Save Us” while best supporting actor went to Manolo Solo for “Fury.”

